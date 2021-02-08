Mary Wilson

Mary Wilson, Founding Member of The Supremes, Dies at 76

By Sophie Reardon

In this Nov. 18, 2015, file photo, R&B singer Mary Wilson performs at Amoeba Records in Los Angeles, California.
Sherry Rayn Barnett /Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Mary Wilson, a founding member of the Motown group The Supremes, died Monday. She was 76.

Wilson died suddenly at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to her friend and publicist Jay Schwartz. No cause of death was given.

The Supremes, founded in 1959 by Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard under the name "The Primettes," went on to have 12 No. 1 singles in the 1960s, including "Stop! In the Name of Love" and "Back in My Arms Again."

In 2018, The Supremes were named #16 on Billboard's list of "The Hot 100's Top Artists of All Time." Last month marked the 60th anniversary of the group signing with Motown Records.

"She was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed," Berry Gordy, founder of the Motown record label, said in a statement.

Wilson's career expanded beyond music. She was also an author, motivational speaker, businesswoman and former U.S. cultural ambassador, according to Schwartz's statement.

Early Tuesday morning, celebrities took to Twitter to remember Wilson.

This article tagged under:

Mary Wilson
