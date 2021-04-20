Mark Wahlberg Pays Tribute to Late Mother With Precious Family Photo of Her With His 4 Kids

Mark Wahlberg is remembering his late mother with a priceless family shot.

On Monday, April 19, the 49-year-old star took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of himself seated on the couch next to mom Alma Wahlberg as she rested her hand on his knee. Also included in the throwback image are the actor's wife, Rhea, and their four children, Ella, 17, Michael, 15, Brendan, 12, and Grace, 11.

"Miss you grandma," he captioned the post, adding a heart emoji.

Among those sharing support was Mario Lopez, who commented, "Prayers up!" Meanwhile, Rhea responded to the post with a prayer-hands emoji.

This followed Mark, her youngest child, posting a photo of Alma on April 18 to celebrate the mother of nine children, who recently passed away at age 78 after battling dementia. "My angel. Rest in peace," he had captioned it.

Mark's brother Donnie Wahlberg posted a tribute video on April 18, alongside a loving caption about the matriarch who was known to TV viewers for her appearances on A&E's Wahlburgers.

Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg are mourning a devastating loss. The famous brothers announced the death of their beloved mother, Alma, on Sunday. She was 78. Both actors shared touching tributes to their mom on Instagram, with Mark posting a photo of Alma alongside a brief but meaningful caption, writing, ”My angel. Rest in peace.”

"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people -- combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from -- undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," the Blue Bloods star wrote. "I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I've ever known."

On the same day, Donnie's wife Jenny McCarthy shared a photo of herself with blue hair while goofing around with Alma.

"To my sweet Alma," the Masked Singer star shared. "I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."