Mark Cuban leaving ‘Shark Tank' after season 16

Originally appeared on E! Online

And for this reason, Mark Cuban is out.

The entrepreneur revealed that after appearing on "Shark Tank" for over 10 years, season 16 of the ABC series will be his last.

"This is our 15th year, and next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year," Cuban shared on the Showtime podcast "All The Smoke" Nov. 22. "So I got one more year to go."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The investor explained that he feels "it's time" to leave the series—which is currently airing its 15th season.

Cuban, 65, took a moment to reflect on his time in the tank since first appearing as a guest Shark in season two and joining the show full-time in season three.

"I feel like in doing 'Shark Tank' all these years," he told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, "we've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that, if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on 'Shark Tank' and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids."

Lori Greiner's Best Shark Tank QVC Products

But it's also made Cuban—who shares three kids with wife Tiffany Stewart—realize how long he's been at it.

By not accepting insurance plans and skirting around the regulations that come with them, Mark Cuban's Cost Plus Drugs has been selling prescription drugs at prices that beat the average pharmacy chains. Insurance expert Paul Seegert joins LX News to discuss Cuban's pharmacy company.

"We've got people coming on and saying, 'I watched you when I was 10 years old.' I'm like, f---," Cuban continued. "I've invested in, I don't know how many hundreds of companies."

But before he leaves the tank, the Dallas Mavericks owner gave a look into how he determines what would be a good investment for his brand.

"I look for ideas [where I'm] like, 'Damn, why didn't I think of that?'" Cuban explained, before noting that on the flip side, "The harder they have to try to sell, the worse the deal. The longer the backstory, the worse the deal. Meaning, the minute you start telling me how hard it was for you? It's hard for every motherf----- entrepreneur."

The billionaire—who sat alongside fellow Sharks Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Lori Greiner—added, "I don't need to hear your backstory. Tell me about your business, tell me why you are going to be successful. Tell me what's different about it. Tell me how you stand out."