Mariah Carey wax figure has fans questioning who's the real Mariah

Mariah Carey is ready for the holiday season and so is her new festive-themed wax figure, which is making fans do a double take.

As soon as Halloween ends, Carey has been known to immediately usher in the next round of holidays, especially Christmas. So on Nov. 3, she announced on Instagram that fans can embrace the festive spirit with her and visit her Madame Tussauds wax figure in New York City.

“Finally found someone to help me out with the toy delivery this year!” she captioned a slideshow of pictures that showed her posing with the wax figure, which is a spitting image of the icon. She also thanked the famous museum for honoring her.

Can you spot the real “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer?

The actual Carey is smiling in a sparkly black gown while holding an ornament next to the figure, which holds a similar holiday decoration that complements her ruby red dress. Madame Tussauds also perfectly replicated the music superstar’s golden, wavy locks.

The singer’s post included a clip of her seeing the figure for the first time with her 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“Oh my gosh,” Carey said as she approached the figure.

“Wow! It’s like I’m looking at you through a mirror,” Moroccan marveled.

The mom of two agreed, adding, “Wow! It’s surreal. Very good. Look at those shoes!”

She then pointed out that the sculptor even included the beauty mark on her chin.

“We wanted to make an ‘All I Want for Christmas’ all year round experience. This dress is inspired by Marilyn Monroe,” she explained in the video. She also revealed that the rubies the figure is wearing is her own jewelry.

She mentioned that the exhibit features more personal touches, like nutcrackers and images of Jack Russell terriers, her family’s favorite dog breed.

“Wax Mariah is my new best friend,” she said before the clip ended.

She wasn’t the only one who was impressed by the striking resemblance. Fans in the comments applauded Madame Tussauds for not missing the mark.

One fan commented, “Daaaaang!! They NAILED IT.”

Another praised, “It looks real! They did a great job!.”

A third joked, “Will the real Mariah please stand up!!!”

Madame Tussauds USA’s Instagram also celebrated the arrival of the wax figure at its New York location.

“The Queen of Christmas has officially arrived!” the museum cheered, later calling the figure Carey's "wax twin."

Carey’s fan-approved wax figure comes after fellow superstars, like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, were the subjects of more controversial wax figures this year.

In February, Beyoncé’s fans thought the singer’s wax figure at the Madame Tussauds, Blackpool — located in Blackpool, England — seemed to look more like Leah Remini. Swifties voiced their disapproval in August after a wax figure of the “Fortnight” singer was unveiled at The Panoptikum museum in Hamburg, Germany.

Luckily for Carey’s fans, known collectively as the Lambily, there seems to be no complaints about Madame Tussauds recent tribute to her. The new wax figure is on display now.

