Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Have the Best Reaction to Losing Award at Grammys 2022

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are having a date night at the 2022 Grammys.

The country music stars, who share 2-year-old son Hayes, enjoyed parents' night out at the April 3 ceremony at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. For music's biggest night, the husband-and-wife duo coordinated in a neutral palette -- with the "My Church" singer sashaying down the red carpet in tanned snake skin-print dress with a black bralette and Hurd rocking a beige suit with a dark brown button-up shirt.

Although the couple's duet, "Chasing After You," lost to Brothers Osbourne's "Younger Me" in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category moments before they hit the red carpet, Morris told Live From E! host Laverne Cox that she was still going to have a good time at the awards ceremony.

"We just lost our award, so I feel like everything after that is easy," she quipped. "We're just gonna enjoy the show."

Morris' single, "Better Than We Found It," was also bested in the Best Country Song category before the Grammys telecast, losing the trophy to "Cold" by Chris Stapleton. Still, she and Hurd are happy just to be recognized for their work.

"This was our first time being nominated together at the Grammys," Hurd said. "We've come a lot for Maren, but this one's extremely fun for us and we're just soaking it all up."

He added, "We're just so excited about it."

And it seems Morris is thrilled to have an opportunity to catch up with all the stars at this year's ceremony. During her interview with Cox, the "Circles Around This Town" artist had a bit of a fangirl moment over meeting the "Orange Is the New Black" alum.

"I loved you in 'Promising Young Woman' so much," Morris told Cox. "You're incredible."

