Mandy Moore Reacts to Ex-Husband Ryan Adams' Public Apology

Mandy Moore is reacting to Ryan Adams' public apology from the Fourth of July weekend.

In a letter to The Daily Mail, the musician expressed his regrets over his past behavior.

"There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I've mistreated people throughout my life and career," he wrote in part. "All I can say is that I'm sorry. It's that simple. This period of isolation and reflection made me realize that I needed to make significant changes in my life."

Fast-forward to Monday morning's TODAY show where Ryan's ex-wife Mandy was asked about his words.

"It's challenging because I feel like in many ways I've said all I want to say about him and that situation, but I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately," she explained to Hoda Kotb. "I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I'm not looking for an apology necessarily, but I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately."

Back in February 2019, the New York Times published a story in which seven women including Mandy discussed Ryan's impact on their careers and his alleged use of sexual manipulation throughout their work and personal relationships.

Ryan's attorney spoke on behalf of the singer and denied the "extremely serious and outlandish accusations." His client would later speak out on social media.

"I am not a perfect man and I have made many mistakes," Ryan wrote. "To anyone I have ever hurt, however unintentionally, I apologize deeply and unreservedly. But the picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate."

Mandy and Ryan got engaged in 2009 and divorced in 2016 after nearly six years of marriage.

"I felt like I was drowning. It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was so lonely with him," Mandy previously explained on Marc Maron's WTF podcast. "I knew that this wasn't the rest of my life. I knew that this wasn't the person I was supposed to be with, I knew that I wasn't the person I was meant to be."

Today, Mandy is happily married to Taylor Goldsmith and they continue making music during quarantine. She's also hoping to get back to the set of "This Is Us" once it's safe to do so.

"I've heard conflicting reports...once we get the all clear, I think from maybe local government here in Los Angeles that it's safe to go back, we'll be ready to go," she shared on TODAY. "So I'm hoping that that's sooner rather than later...everyone is super anxious to get back to work."

