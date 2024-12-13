‘Malcolm in the Middle' revival a go with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's official: The Wilkersons are having a family reunion.

Following years of anticipation, a "Malcolm in the Middle" revival is officially happening, Disney+ announced Dec. 13.

Returning for the four-episode special will be original series stars Frankie Muniz, who portrayed the titular character, as well as Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, who will reprise their roles as parents Hal and Lois Wilkerson.

The trio confirmed the show's return on social media while channeling their sitcom alter-egos. The Instagram video shows Cranston and Kaczmarek yelling "Malcolm!" to which an annoyed Muniz answers, "Yes, I hear you. I'm coming!"

As the network captioned the post, "They’re back! Malcolm in the Middle returns with 4 brand-new episodes on "DisneyPlus."

As for what fans can expect when the fictional family reunites nearly 20 years later?

"The original Malcolm in the Middle saw young genius Malcolm trying to navigate life with his quirky, often difficult family," read the streamer's official logline. "In these brand-new episodes, Malcolm and his daughter are drawn into the family's chaos when Hal and Lois demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party."

The Fox comedy originally aired from 2000 to 2006 and earned seven Emmys during its seven-season run. The series also starred Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield and Erik Per Sullivan, though it's unclear if they'll return for the revival.

Cranston first teased a possible reunion in 2020, saying for "no other reason than I miss those people like crazy."

"I'd love to," the "Breaking Bad" alum told E! News at the time. "We want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family, 10 years later, or whatever—12 years later. It's not unheard of."

Two years later, Muniz confirmed that Cranston was "heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," adding, "So there might be something."

Muniz went on to say he "would be down, 100 percent"—especially since he's now a fan of the show himself.

"When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid," he said. "We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes, and I realized, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to."