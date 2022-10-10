Madonna

Madonna Baffles the Internet With ‘I'm Gay' TikTok Video

Madonna was the No. 1 most searched topic on Google in the United States at one point Monday

A viral video of gay icon Madonna appearing to suggest that she is gay herself has taken the internet by storm. 

In a video posted on the singer’s TikTok account Sunday, she holds up a pair of pink underwear next to the caption, “If I Miss, I’m Gay!” She tries to chuck the underwear in a trash can — and misses — before the video cuts to her dramatically turning away from the camera. 

After racking up millions of views, Madonna became the No. 1 most searched topic on Google in the United States at one point Monday. Social media buzzed with reactions. 

@madonna

♬ original sound - nudy georges

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Madonna
