Machine Gun Kelly reveals the truth behind his blackout tattoo

Originally appeared on E! Online

Machine Gun Kelly is reflecting on a difficult chapter in his life.

The "maybe" singer, who recently debuted his new blackout tattoo, shared the story behind his ink in a lyric from his new track "Don't Let Me Go."

"Just like I wish they would understand me one time," the Grammy nominee—real name Colson Baker—rapped. "I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The 33-year-old originally shared the blackout tattoo on Instagram Feb. 20, writing, "for spiritual purposes only." He also noted in a Feb. 19 Instagram Story that the designed required "44 needles" to achieve and, as he wrote on his tattoo artist's post, it was full of "joy" and "pain."

In addition to the his breakdown, the lyrics in "Don't Let Me Go" also see MGK reflecting on fiancée Megan Fox's miscarriage.

"How can I live with the fact," he asks, "That my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby?"

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

This would have been the first child for the couple, who got engaged in 2022. He shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 14, with ex Emma Cannon, while Fox co-parents sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox first opened up about her heartbreaking loss in her book of poetry, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," published in November. In the collection of poems the 37-year-old wrote, "I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh," before concluding, "but now / I have to say / goodbye."

Two years ago, after performing "Twin Flame" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, MGK addressed Fox's miscarriage, tweeting a dedication to the "Jennifer's Body" actress—who he referred to as his "wife"—and also added, "This is for our unborn child."

Megan Fox is opening up for the first time about going through a pregnancy loss with Machine Gun Kelly.