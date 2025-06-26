Love Island USA's Jeremiah reveals if he'd ever get back with Huda

Originally appeared on E! Online.

The ship has officially sailed for Jeremiah Brown and Huda Mustafa.

After Brown was dumped from the Love Island USA villa on the June 22 episode following the couple's explosive breakup, he shared an emotional conversation with his ex that even ended in a hug goodbye.

But that doesn't mean all is forgiven. In fact, Brown revealed that he has no interest in ever getting back together with Mustafa outside of the Peacock show.

"Respectfully, no," he exclusively told E! News. "She's awesome and I wish her the best, but respectfully, not for me in the friendship or past that. So no, I'm good."

As for why he isn't open to reconciling? Brown said he saw a new side to Mustafa when watching the footage back on TV and wishes he could tell his past self to leave her sooner.

"I got to watch some of the episodes back and I was just like, 'Run, run, get up,'" the 25-year-old revealed. "It was just some of the things she was saying, bro."

Huda Mustafa and Jeremiah Brown. (Photo by: Ben Symons/Peacock)

Among the "red flags" for him were "moving too fast, too soon and not saying anything about it," Brown explained. "Just going with it because I liked her. That's really the main thing."

Still, it took him some time to admit there were problems in their relationship — and there's a reason for that.

"It was just more like, 'OK, I feel this way, but I've only had two hours of sleep, so let me make sure I'm not tripping,'" he recalled of the red flags. "That's why I feel like I was delayed with a lot of my actions and conversations, because it would take me an extra day or two to make sure I'm not wildin'."

Brown continued, "I just wanted to make sure I was going about it the right way because I'm big on conflict resolution."

But the turning point for him was what he called "pancake day," when Mustafa threw out the undercooked pancakes he made her and then praised costar Taylor Williams for making her a fresh batch.

"And I'm just like, 'Oh, hell,'" he added. "I was like, 'Oh, f--k.'"

And with his sights no longer set on Mustafa, Brown admitted there's one other person he wishes he got to form a better connection with: bombshell Andreina Santos, who piqued his interest in the villa before his dumping.

"We had just had a laid out, good ass foundation," he explained. "We're laughing our asses off together. I felt really at peace with her. So I'm excited to explore this and then didn't get to. So, if she walks out single, I'm for sure gonna hit her up. But we'll see."

