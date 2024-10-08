‘Love Island USA' personality Hannah Smith accused of threatening to kill cop

“Love Island USA” personality Hannah Smith was arrested and accused of threatening to kill a police officer on Sept. 30 in Atlanta, according to an incident report from the Cobb County Police Department.

The 26-year-old North Carolina native, who appeared in the sixth and most-watched season of the dating show, was arrested at a Gracie Abrams concert at the Coca-Cola Roxy and accused of being disorderly, police said.

According to the incident report, Smith was escorted out of the concert venue by security for allegedly yelling and screaming. Officials said she was intoxicated.

While being escorted out, Smith allegedly punched a member of emergency medical services who was assisting, according to a Cobb County officer supervising the situation. Once outside the venue, the officer advised Smith and her friends to leave the premises, per the report.

"Smith, who was still yelling, cursing, and dropping items out of her purse, began to walk toward me and attempted to punch me," the officer said in the report. "However, before she made contact I grabbed her arm and put her on the ground and placed her under arrest."

Once on the ground, Smith allegedly attempted to kick the officer "multiple times," according to the report.

On the way to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center, Smith allegedly threatened to kill the officer and the officer's sister. It's not clear from the report what relevance the officer's sister had to the incident.

Smith was placed in custody and charged with two felonies — terroristic threats and obstruction or hindering an officer, according to police. She was released on bond the following day, per online records.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Smith had an attorney Tuesday.

Smith debuted as an OG member of this summer's season of “Love Island USA,” hosted by fan-favorite “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

She coupled with Kendall Washington on Day 1 before he was eventually chosen by bombshell Nicole Jacky, leaving Smith vulnerable and resulting in her exit from the island on Day 10.

Washington and Jacky went on to date before calling it quits following the show’s reunion.

