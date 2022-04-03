Live Updates: Grammys 2022 Kick Off With Celebs on the Red Carpet

With Jon Batiste leading the pack for this year for nominations, the 2022 Grammy Awards are getting underway, this year from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas. His album "We Are" helped him earn a whopping 11, including album of the year and record of the year.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each earned eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo headed into Grammys night with seven apiece.

On the red carpet, Doja Cat and Tiffany Haddish both sparkled in sequins, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo were stunning in black.

Follow along below for all the latest from the music industry's biggest night of the year.