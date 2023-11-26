Linda Evangelista says she hasn't dated since before CoolSculpting incident

Originally appeared on E! Online

Linda Evangelista is single—and she's OK with remaining so for the foreseeable future.

The 58-year-old, one of the most iconic supermodels in the world who rose to fame in the '90s, says in a new interview that she is "not interested" in dating.

"I don't want to sleep with anybody anymore," the fashion icon told the U.K.'s Sunday Times in comments posted Nov. 26. "I don't want to hear somebody breathing."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Evangelista said the last time she dated was "definitely before the CoolSculpting," referring to the cryolipolysis fat-reduction procedures she had undergone in 2015 and 2016.

In 2022, the supermodel settled a lawsuit she had filed the previous year against Zeltiq Aesthetics, which markets devices used for the treatments. She had previously alleged on Instagram that the CoolSculpting procedures actually increased her fat cells and left her "brutally disfigured" and "permanently deformed" and that she became a recluse as a result.

Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

Nowadays, she is working on letting go of her guilt over undergoing the treatments. "Well, I don't blame myself any more. I'm not hard on myself any longer," she told the Sunday Times. "And how people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot."

Evangelista continued, "I know now that I didn't do anything wrong. For the longest time I thought I did. I'm not completely rid of it, but I work hard at getting rid of the guilt and the shame. And I'm not letting it ruin my life. I wouldn't have stayed locked up if I'd known how many people cared."

However, she cannot bring herself to do one thing: Purposely look at her reflection.

"Oh, I don't look in the mirror," she told the Sunday Times. "My son will say to me sometimes, 'You might want to know that you have a pimple on your chin.' And I'm like, what? But life is better without mirrors."