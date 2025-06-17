‘Lilo & Stitch' actor David Hekili Kenui Bell dead at 57 

Originally appeared on E! Online.

Hollywood is mourning a tragic loss.

David Hekili Kenui Bell, who appeared in one of the most beloved scenes in the 2025 live-action remake of "Lilo & Stitch," has died, his family confirmed on social media. He was 57.

"It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father," his sister Jalene Kanani Bell wrote in a statement shared to Facebook June 16. "I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honoring the men in our lives."

Bell's sister went on to reflect on his legacy, both in his career and his personal life.

"While I didn’t grow up with a Father, David gave me all the unconditional love I could possibly ask for and I believe that all his family and friends received the same from him," she continued. "He was always so proud of me, his nieces and his grandnephew, constantly engaged and always coming up with fun activities to get-together."

Noting that her brother — who also held roles in "Magnum P.I." and "Hawaii Five-0" — found the film industry "so exciting," she continued, "David loved being an actor, doing voiceovers, spending time with Brutus traveling as an ambassador for Kona Brew."

In fact, she detailed Bell buying tickets for his whole family to go see him when he "made it to the big screen" with his part as "Big Hawaiian Dude," who comically drops his shaved ice dessert at the beach, in "Lilo & Stitch," which hit theaters last month.

"He planned ahead and purchased the best seats in the house for us all to go together to opening night in Kapolei just two short weeks ago," she recalled. "That’s one trait we didn’t share, planning ahead:) We talked about and were so energized by the fans dressed in L&S gear head to toe, t-shirts, onezees, hats, mask, and the merch galore flying off the shelf as we stood in line for pop-corn."

Closing out her message, Bell's sister urged others to "hug your loved ones today."

"Our last time together after returning home from the movie was just sitting on my living room couch talking story about life, having a seltzer and doing a little genealogy," she added. "Blessed by this and all the big and small moments, I will keep our memories alive."

In addition to Jalene, Bell is survived by his aunt Gerry and his sisters Kehau Bell and Lara Leimana.