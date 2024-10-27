Membership on the elite Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad has always been special, but after the Netflix show "America's Sweethearts: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" it is a different game.

"It is such a whirlwind," said Reece, one of the stars of the show.

"You can feel the difference in AT&T Stadium," third-year cheerleader, Karley said.

Fans know their every move from their signature dances.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"When 'Thunderstruck' comes on, you can hear the roar of the stadium," Karley said.

The Netflix show follows the girls from tryouts to training camp and there are personal moments in between.

"It’s been such a blessing. There are good days and there are some bad days. There’s a lot of learning and growth but I'm just super fortunate to have this platform and hopefully touch at least one life," Reece added.

The admiration for the DCC has always gone beyond the stadium walls, but the Netflix show has forged new fans around the globe.

Kelli Finglass, the longtime coach of the squad said the show's success surprised even her.

"Our show went top 10 in 41 countries and it was number one in three countries: the U.S., Canada and Australia," Finglass said.

Finglass said everyday norms are different these days as she's recognized by fans of the show.

"It is different. When I’m walking on the sidelines, people are like, 'Kelli Kelli Kelli,' but I have earphones in both ears so I can’t really hear them but even if I could, I can’t stop," she said.

The work and the rigor, she said, remain the same. "Our rehearsals are still rehearsals. When we were practicing for the game, it's all about yard lines and precision, projection, and getting things ready. No changes there," Finglass said.

The famous 'Thunderstruck' routine with the iconic kick line and jump split has always been a fan favorite.

"Thunderstruck, funny enough, it’s been literally our tagline was, 'often imitated never equaled.' Now it’s truly, truly imitated. I get so many TikTok videos. Everyone across the planet has their version of Thunderstruck from sororities to fraternities to professional athletes to the Wiggles. Thunderstruck has definitely been elevated, but I love that," Finglass said. "We’ve been doing it for years and I love the fact that people are really expecting it. The music starts and the girls come out. The volume of the fans here is distinctly more animated and louder than I’ve seen it in years past."

The increased interest has led to beefed-up security for the 36-woman squad. "The airport is the hardest maneuvering for me, to get through people," Finglass said.

For some team members, the crush of the crowd is nothing compared with smaller moments shared with fans.

"We get a lot of messages that say, 'I’m here just for you.' Just for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders or for this particular cheerleader, which is crazy to think about," Karley said.

Most will tell you that this platform is a privilege that grounds them.

"My one priority is my relationship with Christ. I do not take that lightly and it is definitely my number one priority. I hope to plant at least one mustard seed where I go and He can do the rest," Reece said.