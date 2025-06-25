LeAnn Rimes reveals her teeth fell out mid-performance

Originally appeared on E! Online

For many, having their teeth fall out is simply the sign of a bad dream.

But that was recently LeAnn Rimes’ reality. In fact, the Grammy winner detailed “the most epic example of how the show must go on” after an unexpected dental mishap happened when she was performing in Washington state.

“Last night, I was on stage in the middle of ‘One Way Ticket’ [and] I feel something pop in my mouth,” Rimes said in a June 22 Instagram video. “If you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front and it fell out in the middle of my song.”

The “How Do I Live” singer also explained how, despite the shocking experience, she was able to get through the rest of her show.

“I panicked and in the middle said, ‘Hold on,’ and ran to the side of the stage and popped it back in,” she continued, “and then just went on singing.”

Rimes confessed the situation to her audience, too, adding, “I had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening or else I would have had to walk off stage.”

For the remainder of her show, the 42-year-old kept having to push her teeth back into her mouth in order to sing her songs, which she joked made her realize how many difficult sounds she has in her lyrics.

“It was the most epic experience ever,” Rimes shared. “I don't usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last.”

Instead of hiding from the mortifying moment, the “I Need You” singer opted for “keeping it real out here,” and offered her experience as a salve for others who may have on-stage mishaps.

“In case anybody has an issue on stage ever and feels embarrassed by it, just watch this video again and it'll remind you that the show can go on even in the midst of sheer utter embarrassment,” she explained. “You just gotta be real with people. It’s all good.”

As for how Rimes' teeth are currently doing? She quipped, “They're in there for now.”

