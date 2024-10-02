Lauryn Hill sued for fraud and breach of contract by Fugees bandmate Pras Michel

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lauryn Hill is speaking out after finding herself facing trouble.

Nearly two months after the Fugees canceled the second half of their 2023-24 reunion tour days before it was set to resume, bandmate Prakazrel "Pras" Michel filed a lawsuit against the singer and her touring company alleging fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, accounting and more, according to documents obtained by E! News.

In the Oct.1 filing in the Southern District of New York, Michel alleged that Hill and her company MLH Touring, Inc. "grossly" mismanaged the tour, which included "the setup and marketing of the tour, the budgeting and payment of tour expenses, and the duration of the tour."

The rapper, who founded Fugees in the late 1980s alongside Hill and Wyclef Jean, accused the "Doo Wop" singer's idea to reunite for a 20-show tour as a "devious attempt to make a big score for herself by generating millions of dollars."

Michel alleged that the tour could've been a commercial success since "most of the shows for the entire arena size tour were sold out in advance." However, he claimed Hill controlled the tour budget that was "so bloated with unnecessary and, most likely fictitious, expenses, that it seemed designed to lose money."

The second leg of the tour was canceled three days before it would kick off, which Hill later attributed to "serious vocal strain" in her Instagram post at the time.

And when the tour was abruptly canceled, the filing claimed Michel could not cover his bills from his four-year legal battle with the Department of Justice after being named as a co-defendant of financier Jho Low, who allegedly stole $4.5 billion from Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund. Michel was found guilty of 10 criminal counts, including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government last April, although he maintained his innocence and his attorney vowed to appeal.

Michel's filing alleged that he unfairly compensated because "Hill was taking 40% of the tour guarantees and tour net profits' off the top' for herself, leaving the remaining 60% to be split equally between Hill, Pras and Wyclef."

The lawsuit described Hill as "demonstrating narcissistic tendencies" along with several anecdotes, including allegations she attempted to trademark and seek "exclusive ownership of 'The Fugees'" without discussing it with Michel. In another instance, Michel accused her of rejecting a "$5 million offer for the Fugees to perform at the Coachella festival" without speaking with him first. The filing claimed she did so because "her ego was bruised since the group No Doubt would be receiving top billing over The Fugees."

The lawsuit is asking a judge to void the tour contract and order an accounting of the tour's finances. It also seeks both actual and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

Hill responded to the lawsuit on her Instagram hours later, calling it "baseless" and "full of false claims and unwarranted attacks."

"Some clarity and facts need to be presented," she wrote. "I've been silent and pushing through because I understand that Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was perhaps affected his judgment, state of mind and character."

She went on to allege that the tour was to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and "was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not." (Michel alleged in his lawsuit that Live Nation only agreed to the tour if "Michael and Wyclef agree to perform with Hill as The Fugees" with a written agreement.)

She went on to describe various facets of the tour, including writing that Michel was provided an advance for his legal battle. "Despite his attacks," she concluded, "I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him."



E! News has reached out to Live Nation and reps for Hill but has not yet heard back.

Michel's reps rebuked Hill's statement, telling E! News in a statement, "Ms. Hill's response is categorically false."

"If she was so responsible with the management of the tour, why has she not sent an accounting to Pras?" the response continued. "Why has she refused him the ability to audit her books and records? Where did the eight figure advance she received from Mammoth [Live] go? Most importantly, why has she not addressed the fact that she has tarnished the Fugees brand with her chronic tardiness?"