Five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker and the theft of the pop star's two French bulldogs, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD said four of the five are gang members from Los Angeles.

The French bulldogs were stolen in late February in a horrifying attack that was caught on camera. The man walking the dogs, Ryan Fischer, was shot and seriously wounded.

Details about what led to the arrests were not immediately available.

Three suspects were charged with attempted murder. Two others have been charged with being accessories after the fact.

The LAPD said it's unlikely the attackers knew they were targeting Lady Gaga's dogs, but may have been familiar with the high-value breed.

"Detectives do not believe the suspects were targeting the victim because of the dogs’ owner," police said in a statement. "However, evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery."

Fischer was shot once as he walked three of the singer’s dogs in Hollywood. He was readmitted to the hospital in March after his lung collapsed. He wrote on Instagram that he went through surgery to "remove portions of my lung."

Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The third escaped and was soon reunited with Lady Gaga’s representatives.

A woman later brought the other two dogs to the LAPD’s Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown. Lady Gaga’s representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were the dogs.

The singer was in Rome to film a movie at the time.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be “uninvolved and unassociated” with the attack.

Lady Gaga announced the offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs — whose names are Koji and Gustav — with no questions asked.