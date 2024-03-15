Kylie Kelce announces her and Jason's dog died: ‘I lost part of my soul today'

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, is mourning the loss of her Irish wolfhound Winnie.

On Instagram March 14, Kylie Kelce shared a slideshow of photos of Winnie over the years, including one pic of Jason Kelce patting Winnie's head and another of herself in her wedding gown looking down at her dog.

"When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled 'Gods gift to earth'. It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade," she captioned her post. "It all lead me to Winnie and holy s--t did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more."

"I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace," Kylie Kelce added. "I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child."

Jason Kelce's brother, Travis Kelce, commented with two pleading face emoji and said his sister-in-law gave "Winn an amazing life."

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole also added, “Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived. ❤.”

The Kelces also have a separate Instagram account dedicated to their dogs. In addition to Winn, they are pet parents to another Irish wolfhound named Baloo.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: