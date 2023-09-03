Kristin Chenoweth marries fiancé Josh Bryant. All about her new husband

Kristin Chenoweth and her fiancé Josh Bryant are married!

The Broadway star and the musician wed Sept. 2 in Dallas, Texas, according to photos shared by Chenoweth and Bryant on Instagram and published by People.

The couple have been dating since 2018 and got engaged in October 2021.

Chenoweth reflected on her romantic history with People, telling the outlet she has “been a self-proclaimed bachelorette” for her whole life, adding, “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

For her special day, Chenoweth veered from tradition with her wedding attire, opting for a sheer nude and pink overlaid gown instead of a white dress. She told the outlet, “I didn’t want to wear white…I never thought I’d get married, so I went very nontraditional with the gown.”

To honor the couple’s shared passion, music was also a big part of the ceremony and reception. Bryant said they planned to have a “little jam session,” adding, “We’re going to have a DJ and everything, but I wanted to have just a time where there’s instruments set up and where all of our friends, if we just want to get up there, and play for a little while. Not just a big jam type thing.”

Friends and celebrities shared their congratulations with the couple in the comment section on Instagram, including Rita Wilson, who wrote, “So happy for you both!!!!!! Two wonderful people who found each other!”

“I’m beaming for you!!? Congrats,” wrote Jonathan Scott, who recently proposed to Zooey Deschanel after four years of dating.

Sterling K. Brown shared his own congratulatory message, writing, “Congratulations, Gorgeous!!”

“🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌” Amy Sedaris added.

Here’s everything we know about Bryant and his five-year-long relationship with Chenoweth.

Who is Josh Bryant?

Chenoweth and Bryant both have music in common. The “Schmigadoon!” actor spoke about Bryant and their relationship during a November 2021 interview on “The Jess Cagle Show.” At the time, she said he had previously been in a county band and lived in Nashville.

“He plays with many great artists,” she said, adding, “He’s a guitarist. He was in a band formerly known as Backroad Anthem.”

Bryant has shared glimpses into his life as a musician on his Instagram, sprinkled between photos of Chenoweth and his family.

In June 2015, Backroad Anthem played their first arena show when they opened for Lynyrd Skynyrd. In recent years, he’s performed with country star Ty Herndon, including an appearance at Birdland Jazz Club as well as a performance of the song “God or the Gun” on the “Tamron Hall Show.”

Over the course of their relationship, Bryant has also accompanied Chenoweth on stage for several performances, including onstage at the Metropolitan Opera for her Christmas at the Met special where she performed several tunes from her album “Happiness is … Christmas!” Shortly after the couple began dating, Bryant also joined Chenoweth in Nashville in October 2018 for a performance of “Desperado.”

How did Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant meet?

Chenoweth and Bryant had what seemed to be a kismet meeting — it was at a wedding. Chenoweth said on “The Jess Cagle Show” that they met at her niece’s wedding when she had hired Backroad Anthem to play at the wedding. Chenoweth explained, “I noticed him and he noticed me, but we were dating other people and then the next summer, my nephew gets married and hires the same band and we re-met.”

In between her niece’s and nephew’s wedding, Chenoweth said that they had become “online friends” and she had gotten to know the whole band due to their shared passion for music. The singer shared, “By the time we met at that second wedding is when sparks flew.”

The couple have been together since, with Bryant chiming in the background of the interview to confirm their anniversary, Aug. 3, 2018.

“He remembers everything. Think of me as the male, or the one that doesn’t remember dates,” Chenoweth joked. “He’s so awesome. He’s a good guy, and he’s a great musician.”

Chenoweth stopped by TODAY in March 2022 to talk about her book “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” and spoke to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager about her relationship with Bryant.

When Hoda asked Chenoweth if she knew right away if Bryant was her soulmate, she agreed, explaining, “Yeah, because when I saw him treat somebody in the service industry so kind, I thought, ‘Hm, that’s somebody I’d like to get to know better.’”

“And then of course, the guitar playing never hurts,” Chenoweth said. “And then there’s the blue eyes, but that’s for later.”

When did Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant get engaged?Chenoweth announced her engagement to Bryant on Instagram Oct. 29, 2021.

The couple opened up to People about their engagement, which took place on the rooftop of the Rainbow Room in New York City. At the time, Chenoweth joked about being “the runaway bride” in the past, adding, “Now that I’ve found him, I won’t let him go. I will race to greet him at the altar.”

“My best friend and soulmate said ‘YES’ to me!” Bryant said. “Kristin is my world, my everything, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her!”

Chenoweth has also been candid about the couple’s 14 year age gap, opening up to Access Hollywood in March 2022 when she told Mario Lopez and Scott Evans that she wanted to set the record straight.

She explained, “He is younger, I want to say this because I want to speak to all people who date people who are younger — this shouldn’t matter if you find your person.”

After Evans joked that meeting a romantic partner in person was “almost as old school as the courtship,” Chenoweth immediately interjected and recalled what Bryant said to her before they started dating, adding, “He said to me that night, ‘I want to court you.’”

“I was like, ‘What are we, in the 1930s? I’m busy!’” she joked. “He goes, ‘Where are you going to be next weekend?’ I said, ‘Boone, North Carolina’ and he came to see my show and then we went to the Waffle House afterward.”

Chenoweth said she kept “fighting” the feelings she had for Bryant because she was “so independent,” adding, “For some reason I thought that would take my independence away, but no, he celebrates it. He’s independent too.”

