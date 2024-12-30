Kristin Cavallari shares NSFW details about Morgan Wallen romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kristin Cavallari is kissing and telling about her experience dating Morgan Wallen.

"The Hills" alum shared NSFW details about her past romance with the country star, more than a month after seemingly confirming they had at one point been involved.

"He's a great f--- buddy," Cavallari said on the Dec. 29 episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast. "He was good in bed."

Wallen, 31, has not commented on the "Very Cavallari" star's remarks.

Cavallari also shared details about her first date with the "Love Somebody" singer, who, she added, is a "good guy" with a "big heart."

"The first date that we went on, he was a true gentleman," the 37-year-old told Bunnie, "and he was like, 'I'll pick you up, I'll pick the place,' like, just f---ing handled business."

Cavallari, who shares children Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8 with ex-husband Jay Cutler, said Wallen did indeed pick her up and met her kids before they went out. "My kids were so excited," Cavallari said. "It was so cute."

She said that Wallen got the two a private room at the venue they visited, without naming it, and that they were accompanied by his bodyguard. The singer later dropped her off, she said. But the date did not end there.

"He kissed me in the rain," she said, "and it was the sweetest thing."

CAvallari did not specify when the date occurred or how long their romance lasted. She also said she has not spoken to him in "probably a year."

"But," she added, "I have nothing but good things to say about him."

In November, more than a month after confirming her breakup from Montana Boyz TikToker Mark Estes and amid romance rumors about her and Wallen, Cavallari seemingly admitted that she had dated the 2025 Grammy nominee. In a video posted on her social media, she and BFF Justin Anderson took part in a viral trend in which people call out truths about one another.

In the clip, Cavallari is seen jogging as her friend is heard saying, "Suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings, and she kept going back." She bursts out laughing and covers her mouth in response.

On Bunnie's podcast, Cavallari offered some context into the claim. "God, I'm so sorry, Morgan. He didn't hurt my feelings," she began. "I'll be honest with you — Morgan was the first guy in my entire f---ing like that wasn't just completely enamored with me. And I was like, 'What in the f--- is going on?' It really threw me."

The "Uncommon James" founder added, "I love having the upper hand and I feel like with him, I didn't have the upper hand. The only time in my life. So it really f---ed with me."

