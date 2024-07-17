Kourtney Kardashian reveals when she'll stop breastfeeding baby Rocky

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kourtney Kardashian is hoping to keep up with breastfeeding for the foreseeable future.

The "Kardashians" star has no plans to stop nursing her and husband Travis Barker's 8-month-old son Rocky, sharing that she would prefer to keep doing it for "at least a year."

After all, that's approximately how long she breastfed 9-year-old son Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick along with kids Mason, 14, and Penelope, 12.

"I did Reigny for a year," Kourtney said on the July 18 episode of her Hulu reality series. "He started biting me."

Another parenting practice Kourtney isn't poosh-ing away anytime soon? Co-sleeping with Rocky, which she said is "just the best."

“He sleeps in bed with us," the 45-year-old said. "Waking up to him, he’s so smiley in the morning."

In fact, the Lemme founder admitted that she gets "antsy" whenever she's away from Rocky for too long. As she put it, "I hate leaving him."

All of this stems from Kourtney's affinity for the attachment parenting style, a child-rearing technique encouraging physical touch between the mother and infant. As part of the method, she opted to stay at home with Rocky for his first 40 days so they could bond.

"In many different cultures, women don't leave the house after having a baby for 40 days to let your body have that time to heal," Kourtney explained on the June 27 episode of "The Kardashians." "And beyond that, I'm really into attachment parenting. I really don't separate from him."

And that also means the Poosh creator's priority is "not bouncing back and getting my body back in shape like it has been in the past."

"I remember after having Mason, it used to be a really big thing to talk about how soon can you bounce back," she noted in a separate confessional. "I care to get back, but I'm breastfeeding so I'm taking my time."

New episodes of "The Kardashians" air Thursdays on Hulu.