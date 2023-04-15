Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian Supports Travis Barker at Coachella as Blink-182 Returns to the Stage

See Kourtney Kardashian sweetly—and stylishly—cheer on husband Travis Barker during Blink-182's Coachella 2023 performance on April 14.

By Brett Malec

Kourtney Kardashian isn't just any girl at the rock show.

The stylish "Kardashians" star was the epitome of Coachella cool while supporting husband Travis Barker's band Blink-182 at the annual Southern California music festival on April 14.

For the occasion, the 43-year-old rocked a hoodie paired with a black and blue furry jacket and sunglasses. As for Barker, the 47-year-old drummer opted for black pants and a matching beanie during the group's Friday evening set.

Following the show, Kardashian took to Instagram on April 15 with a few clips taken during the performance. She also shared a selfie she got on the side of the stage next to stepson Landon Barker, Charli D'Amelio and Carl Dawson. Kardashian captioned the collection of moments, "My first @blink182 show!"

Coachella is Blink-182's first performance since they announced last October that all three original members—Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge—were reuniting to record new music and tour after eight years apart.

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Wedding Weekend in Italy

Kardashian and Barker's Coachella outing comes amid multiple special milestones for the couple. The POOSH founder celebrated the one-year anniversary of their first wedding in Las Vegas earlier this month with a heartfelt Instagram post.

"One year ago today, an Elvis impersonator married me and @travisbarker after the Grammys and way too much tequila in a chapel in Las Vegas!" the 43-year-old wrote on April 4. "It was one of the best nights of our lives, dreaming of a lifetime filled with fun adventures together."

And earlier this week, Hulu released the new special "'Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis," which treated fans to never-before-seen footage from Kardashian and Barker's May 2022 wedding in Italy where they officially tied the knot surrounded by family and friends in Portofino.

Following the episode's April 13 premiere, the reality star revealed she was "so grateful for the opportunity to create such a beautiful documentary" to share with fans. "I hope those of you who watch, have some laughs, some tears and may you enjoy," she wrote on Instagram. "Spreading love and happiness!"

The epic show also comes just days before Kardashian celebrates her 44th birthday on April 18.

