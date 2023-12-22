Kourtney Kardashian shares first photos of her and Travis Barker's son

Originally appeared on E! Online

More than a month after Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their first child together, the couple shared the first glimpse of their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen.

The pair posted a carousel of images to Instagram on Dec. 22, with several photos showing the pair cradling their little one in their arms. In one photo, Kardashian laid on top of Barker's lap, as he carried baby Rocky. The trio twinned in all-black outfits.

One snapshot also showed the Poosh founder breastfeeding her son, while another pic was of the Blink-182 drummer kissing his baby boy.

Rocky was born at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Nov. 1 when the clock struck midnight, according to his birth certificate obtained by E! News.

Their newborn son is the latest addition to the pair's blended family: Kardashian, 44, shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker, 48, is dad to Landon, 19 and Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler.

In June, the Lemme founder announced she was expecting during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" as she stood in the crowd. The unique announcement served as a clever recreation of his band's 1999 music video for "All The Small Things."

Throughout her pregnancy, the "Kardashians" star shared insight into their family journey, including inside glimpses at the couple's sex reveal and their fun-filled baby shower.

However, her pregnancy took a scary turn in September, when she was rushed to the hospital to undergo fetal surgery, a procedure that saved her baby boy's life.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," Kardashian wrote on Instagram Sept. 6. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock."

Kardashian went on to reflect on the severity of her condition, expressing gratitude for the positive outcome.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she continued. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

For Kardashian and Barker, having a baby has long been on the brain, with the couple expressing interest in expanding their family on the heels of their engagement in 2021.

"They would love nothing more than to have a baby together," a source previously told E! News. "Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done."

As another insider noted at the time, "Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."

Fast-forward to the following year, they opened up about embarking on their IVF journey, with Barker gushing that it was "the most exciting thing ever."

"Family is everything to us," the musician said during a May 2022 episode of "The Kardashians." "To be able to make something together would be just incredible."

But later that year, Kardashian shared that she took a step back from the IVF process, noting that "it was a lot" and she wanted to focus on her nuptials.

"I took a break to just focus on our wedding," she told WSJ. Magazine last September, "and getting married."

However, just one month before sharing their pregnancy news, she made it clear that she would leave their next chapter in the hands of fate.

"We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she said during a May 2023 episode of the Hulu series. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen. Being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids."