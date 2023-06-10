Kim Zolciak drops her ex's last name from Instagram and teases a ‘RHOA' return

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is teasing a return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but this time with a different name.

Amid the 45-year-old's divorce from former husband and Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, 37, the reality television star has dropped her soon-to-be ex-husband's last name from her Instagram handle, sharing a new post featuring some "RHOA" stars.

On June 9, Zolciak posted two Instagram photos of herself posing with "RHOA" alums Lisa Wu, Shereé Whitfield and DeShawn Snow, adding the caption "See you soon."

She added a film camera emoji, while tagging Bravo TV and including the hashtag #RHOA.

The mother of six had previously stepped away from being a full-time member of the "Real Housewives" series in Season 5, and then again in Season 10, following a brief appearance as a friend of the show.

Zolciak's post comes a little over a month after her husband filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage, according to a petition obtained by TODAY.com.

The former couple met in May 2010 while she was attending a Dancing with Atlanta Stars charity event. Fans were able to see their relationship develop first-hand on "RHOA" and continue on in their own show, "Don't Be Tardy," which followed their marriage and personal lives for eight seasons.

Zolciak and Biermann share children Kroy "KJ" Jagger, Kash Kade, Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, all of whom are in the care of Biermann, according to court documents. He is reportedly seeking sole custody.

Andy Cohen shared his thoughts on the split during a May episode of his SiriusXM program “Andy Cohen Live,” saying he was "very surprised" by the announcement.

“That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that — yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul,” Cohen said, adding at the time that he reached out to Zolciak to let her know he was thinking of her.

“Texted a little bit with Kim yesterday, sent my condolences because it’s a sad thing,” Cohen said. “They have kids and that was just a couple that seemed very much in love.”

