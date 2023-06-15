Kim Kardashian proves her heart points North West with sweet 10th birthday tribute

One decade ago, Kim Kardashian became a mom.

The reality star—who welcomed daughter North West with Kanye West in 2013—honored her firstborn on her 10th birthday by sharing the ultimate mother-daughter photo and a touching message.

As seen in Kim's June 15 Instagram post, she and North gave their best pouty face expressions while sitting courtside at a Lakers game, matching in team gear with picture-perfect hairdos. Kim paired a distressed Lakers tee with icy bling and a slicked back bun, while her mini-me rocked a sporty leather jacket and two pony tails during the May 12 match.

And proving her internal compass always points North West, Kim also shared a sentimental note written to the birthday girl.

"My sweet special baby girl," the 42-year-old wrote. "I can't believe you're 10 years old North. My soul changed the day I met you and I love having you as my best friend. Thank you for making me a mommy."

Kim—who is also mom to Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4—added, "I love you so so so much and I will always be by your side forever."

Fans too have been by North's side as she's grown up in the spotlight, witnessing her sass and pranks as well as her skills with makeup and gruesome prosthetics on TV and TikTok alike. So, what's next for North now that she's officially hit double digits? Perhaps her first movie premiere, as she recently landed the role of a Pomeranian named Mini in the upcoming "Paw Patrol" movie.

But before she hits the red carpet, North is celebrating her special day like any other 10-year-old, recently hosting a pink-themed slumber party—at The Beverly Hills Hotel, mind you—alongside friends and family, including aunt Kourtney Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick. The bash was complete with pink and purple balloons, Hello Kitty plushies and the most decadent treats: a cheese board, chocolate-covered strawberries and macarons.