Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Complete winners list

Originally appeared on E! Online

Now, this was one heck of a slime.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After all, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards aired live from the Barker Hanger in Los Angeles June 21 with host Tyla, honoring some of the best performers across kids’ television, movies, music and more.

Indeed, the categories for Nickelodeon’s show—which dates back to 1987, originally coined as Nickelodeon’s Big Ballot—honored Fan Favorite Kids’ Creator, Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite Cartoon and more.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This year, Taylor Swift was nominated for two more orange blimps, in the Favorite Female Artist and Favorite Song categories—for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.” Meanwhile, Ariana Grande earned four nominations across movie and music categories for her role in "Wicked," which scored her three nominations in addition to Favorite Female Artist.

Other leaders in nominations included Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga. The “Not Like Us” rapper, for his part, scored nods for Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Song for “squabble up,” Favorite Music Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, and Favorite Album for GNX.

PHOTOS Kids' Choice Awards 2025: Red Carpet Fashion

Meanwhile, Gaga similarly earned four mentions for Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Song for “Abracadabra,” Favorite Music Collaboration for “Die with a Smile” with Bruno Mars and Favorite Album for "Mayhem."

Of course, the biggest highlight of the evening may have been Jack Black, who accepted Nickelodeon’s prestigious King of Comedy award. Prior to the School of Rock star, only one other comedian has earned the title back in 2023, when Adam Sandler accepted the silver blimp for the achievement.

The King of Comedy award is one of the Kids Choice Awards’ rarest awards, tied with the network’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which has only been given to Dan Schneider and "Transformers" character Optimus Prime.

As for who got slimed? Well, last year, Kid Laroi, Jelly Roll and Reneé Rapp ended up glopped in green—and Adam himself earned quite the coverage after accepting his 2023 comedy award, so it was only right that Jack found himself on the list.

Slimed or not, keep reading to see every winner from the evening...

Favorite Kids’ TV Show

Ayla & The Mirrors

Bunk’d

The Really Loud House

The Thundermans: Undercover (WINNER)

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)

David Henrie (Justin Russo, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Dylan Gilmer (Young Dylan, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Hero Hunter (Charlie Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Israel Johnson (Noah Lambert, Bunk’d)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) (WINNER)

Trevor Tordjman (Parker Preston, Bunk’d)

Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)

Celina Smith (Rebecca Wilson, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan)

Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover) (WINNER)

Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny Baker, Bunk’d)

Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, The Thundermans: Undercover)

Miranda May (Lou Hockhauser, Bunk’d)

Favorite Family TV Show

Abbott Elementary

Cobra Kai

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

XO, Kitty (WINNER)

Favorite Male TV Star (Family)

Damon Wayans Jr. (Damon, Poppa’s House)

David Schwimmer (Anthony Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

George Lopez (George, Lopez vs Lopez)

Jude Law (Jod Na Nawood, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

Sam McCarthy (Devin Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz, Cobra Kai) (WINNER)

Favorite Female TV Star (Family)

Anna Cathcart (Kitty, XO, Kitty)

Janelle James (Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary)

Jayden Bartels (Cece Brewer, Goosebumps: The Vanishing)

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, Cobra Kai) (WINNER)

Reba McEntire (Bobbie, Happy’s Place)

Ryan Kiera Armstrong (Fern, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew)

Favorite Reality TV Show

American Idol

American Ninja Warrior

America’s Funniest Home Videos

America’s Got Talent (WINNER)

MasterChef Junior

The Masked Singer

Favorite Cartoon

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Monster High

SpongeBob SquarePants (WINNER)

Teen Titans Go!

The Loud House

The Simpsons

Favorite Movie

A Minecraft Movie

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Captain America: Brave New World

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Paddington in Peru

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

THUNDERBOLTS*

Wicked (WINNER)

Favorite Movie Actor

Chris Evans (Jack O’Malley, Red One)

Chris Pratt (Keats, The Electric State)

Dwayne Johnson (Callum Drift, Red One)

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie) (WINNER)

Jason Momoa (Garrett Garrison, A Minecraft Movie)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Favorite Movie Actress

Ariana Grande (Glinda, Wicked) (WINNER)

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, Wicked)

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie)

Jenna Ortega (Astrid Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Millie Bobby Brown (Michelle Greene, The Electric State)

Winona Ryder (Lydia Deetz, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Favorite Animated Movie

Despicable Me 4

Dog Man

Inside Out 2 (WINNER)

Moana 2

Mufasa: The Lion King

Plankton: The Movie

The Wild Robot

Transformers One

Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie

Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Chris Hemsworth (Orion Pax, Transformers One)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, Moana 2) (WINNER)

Keanu Reeves (Shadow the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Steve Carell (Gru, Despicable Me 4)

Will Ferrell (Maxime Le Mal, Despicable Me 4)

Favorite Female Animated Voice From a Movie

Amy Poehler (Joy, Inside Out 2)

Auli’i Cravalho (Moana, Moana 2) (WINNER)

Kristen Wiig (Lucy, Despicable Me 4)

Lupita Nyong’o (Roz, The Wild Robot)

Maya Hawke (Anxiety, Inside Out 2)

Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1, Transformers One)

Favorite Villain

Frankie Grande (Frankini, Henry Danger: The Movie)

Harrison Ford (President Thaddeus Ross/Red Hulk, Captain America: Brave New World)

Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Wicked)

Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog 3) (WINNER)

Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice)

Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible, Wicked)

Rita Ora (Queen of Hearts, Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Favorite Butt-Kicker

Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America, Captain America: Brave New World)

Emma Myers (Natalie, A Minecraft Movie) (WINNER)

Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova, THUNDERBOLTS*)

Jace Norman (Henry Hart, Henry Danger: The Movie)

Jack Black (Steve, A Minecraft Movie)

Kylie Cantrall (Princess Red, Descendants: The Rise of Red)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes, THUNDERBOLTS*)

Favorite Female Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Selena Gomez

SZA (WINNER)

Taylor Swift

Favorite Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Drake

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Travis Scott

Favorite Music Group

blink-182

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Linkin Park

Stray Kids (WINNER)

TWICE

Favorite Song

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Cry For Me” – The Weeknd

“I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” – Taylor Swift

“squabble up” – Kendrick Lamar

“Taste” – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Collaboration

“APT.” – ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

“Call Me When You Break Up” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco with Gracie Abrams

“Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“luther” – Kendrick Lamar and SZA (WINNER)

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter (ft. Dolly Parton)

“Show Me Love” – WizTheMc, bees & honey and Tyla

“Slow Motion” – Marshmello and Jonas Brothers

Favorite Female Breakout Artist

Addison Rae

Chappell Roan

Doechii

GloRilla

JENNIE

LISA

ROSÉ

Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

Favorite Male Breakout Artist

Alex Warren

Benson Boone (WINNER)

d4vd

Djo

Leon Thomas

Myles Smith

Shaboozey

Zach Bryan

Favorite Album

Beautifully Broken – Jelly Roll

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

I Said I Love You First – Selena Gomez, benny blanco

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter (WINNER)

Wicked: The Soundtrack

Favorite Global Music Star

Africa: Tyla (WINNER)

Asia: Stray Kids

Australia: The Kid LAROI

Europe: David Guetta

Latin America: Shakira

North America: Bruno Mars

U.K.: Ed Sheeran

Favorite Song From a Movie

“Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” – Dwayne Johnson (Moana 2)

“Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo (ft. Ariana Grande) (Wicked) (WINNER)

“Higher Love” – DESI TRILL (ft. DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Natania, Subhi) (Smurfs)

“I Always Wanted A Brother” – Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mufasa: The Lion King)

“I Feel Alive” – Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie)

“Kiss the Sky” – Maren Morris (The Wild Robot)

“Popular” – Ariana Grande (Wicked)

“Run It” – Jelly Roll (Sonic the Hedgehog 3)

Favorite Viral Song

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“Bluest Flame” – Selena Gomez, benny blanco (WINNER)

“Diet Pepsi” – Addison Rae

“Messy” – Lola Young

“Ordinary” – Alex Warren

“Pink Pony Club” – Chappell Roan

“Sports car” – Tate McRae

“That’s So True” – Gracie Abrams

Favorite Female Sports Star

Alex Morgan

Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark

Coco Gauff

Jordan Chiles

Naomi Osaka

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles (WINNER)

Favorite Male Sports Star

Jalen Hurts

Jayson Tatum

LeBron James (WINNER)

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

Favorite Male Creator

Adam Rose

Dhar Mann

Keith Lee

Mark Rober

MrBeast (WINNER)

SeanDoesMagic

Favorite Female Creator

Brooke Monk

Charli D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Lexi Rivera

Salish Matter (WINNER)

Sofie Dossi

Favorite Gamer

Aphmau

IBella

IShowSpeed (WINNER)

Kai Cenat

Ninja

Pokimane

Unspeakable

Fan Favorite Kids Creator

A for Adley

Danny Go!

Kids Diana Show

Ms. Rachel (WINNER)

Ryan Kaji/Ryan’s World

Toys and Colors

Favorite Podcast

American Girl: The Smart Girl’s Podcast

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Avatar: Braving the Elements

Baby, This is Keke Palmer

LOL Podcast (WINNER)

New Heights With Jason & Travis Kelce

Super Great Kids’ Stories

The Nikki & Brie Show

Favorite Video Game

Fortnite

Just Dance 2025 Edition (WINNER)

Madden NFL 25

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Party Jamboree