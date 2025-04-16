Khloe Kardashian reveals who gets paid the most for ‘The Kardashians'

Originally appeared on E! Online

Nobody in the Kardashian-Jenner family has to keep up when it comes to their paychecks.

Khloe Kardashian confirmed longstanding speculation that everyone in her family, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, gets paid equally for their Hulu reality show "The Kardashians."

When host Alex Cooper asked Khloe if it was true that "you and your sisters are all paid the same amount on "The Kardashians" during a lightning round of questions on the April 16 episode of Call Her Daddy, the 40-year-old simply answered, "True."

In a follow-up question, Alex asked the Khloe if she and her family members — all of whom also serve as executive producers on the series — are "allowed to cut any footage that you don't like."

"Yes," the Good American founder responded, "but it's more vanity things that we would cut."

But while she noted her mom will occasionally request a cut, Khloe emphasized that her storylines more or less air as they happen as she noted there are plenty of more substantial moments involving herself that she would've loved to cut from the series but didn't.

"I mean, trust me," she said with a laugh. "I would've cut way other s---. I've never cut anything crazy."

As for which of the Kar-Jenners is most likely to ask for something to be cut out of "The Kardashians," which recently aired its sixth season, Khloe didn't hesitate to say it was her oldest sister Kourtney — but perhaps not for the reason one may think.

"It's more because she'll say, 'I say 'like' too many times, so remove this word,'" the Khloe in "Wonder Land" host explained. "It's more that regard. It's not really because of story — not storylines, because they're following us — but it's not about a story concept. It's more verbiage."

And, Khloe joked, even with all of her cuts, "she still says 'like' 500 times."

When it comes to some of the more painful moments in Khloe’s life that have played out onscreen — in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "The Kardashians" — has been the heartache she’s been through. And as the "Revenge Body" alum — who shares daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson — revealed that Kim was aware of both Tristan and Khloe's ex-husband Lamar Odom cheating on her before she did.

"Kim has known about the cheating — I think both of the cheating stuff — I think Kim found out first, which is crazy," she explained. "And then my mom with my ex-husband, she knew things before I did and had to tell me."

And she’s grateful Kim and her mom came to her to have those tough conversations before she learned about it elsewhere.

“I would rather a family member than a stranger,” Khloe continued. “I don’t like that any of this stuff happened, but I don’t — I would rather it them. I’m not someone that gets mad at the messenger.”