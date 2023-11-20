Kesha drops lyric about ‘Diddy' from 2009 hit ‘Tik Tok' after Cassie lawsuit

Pop star Kesha dropped her mention of rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs from the opening line of her 2009 hit single “Tik Tok” during performances this weekend in the wake of singer Cassie’s lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse.

Cassie, who previously had a romantic relationship with Combs, filed the bombshell federal suit in New York City on Thursday. The following day, both parties announced a settlement had been reached.

Videos on social media showed Kesha performing at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday and changing the opening line of her song “Tik Tok” to “wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ just like me” instead of its original version, “wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy.”

While performing in Oakland, Calif., on Friday night she sang the same lyric, according to a video clip.

NBC News has reached out to her representatives for comment.

