Ken Jennings calls out ‘problematic' answer on ‘Jeopardy!' and apologizes to female contestant

"Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings called out a "problematic" answer during Monday night's episode and apologized to a female contestant before moving on to the rest of the show.

The moment came when contestant Heather Ryan picked the $400 clue under the category of "Complete the Rhyming Phrase."

Jennings read out the clue "Men rarely make passes at ..." with a slightly awkward tone.

"What are 'Girls who wear glasses,'" fellow contestant Will Wallace buzzed in and correctly answered.

Ryan was the episode's only woman on the show — and was wearing glasses. Jennings quickly addressed the issue.

"Yeah, a little problematic," the host said. "Sorry, Heather."

Wallace agreed with a nod and said, "Very."

The quote is attributed to poet and writer Dorothy Parker. Ryan did not address the clue and went on to answer the next rhyming phrase, which when completed was "Risk it for the biscuit."

A representative for "Jeopardy!" did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

Ryan ultimately came in second during the episode, losing by just $1 to the third contestant on the show, Ian Taylor.

