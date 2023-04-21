Kelly Ripa Dances Off Minor Wardrobe Malfunction on ‘Live'

Kelly Ripa never misses a beat.

The talk show host shook off a minor wardrobe function during the April 18 episode of her and husband Mark Consuelos' "Live with Kelly & Mark." While on air, Ripa — who stunned in a vibrant pink dress — was learning how to jive with "Dancing With the Stars" pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

At one point during the demonstration, Johnson twirled her back down onto husband Chmerkovskiy's knee, creating the classic leg-pop pose often seen in the dance competition. Naturally, Ripa followed suit, spinning on Consuelos, but when she got up, she noticed her dress had shifted.

"Did the entire back of my dress rip open?" Ripa asked, holding onto a piece of ribbon that untied from the back. "OK, fine. It's just a breakaway dress."

Consuelos reassured his wife and co-host that she had nothing to worry about.

"You're fine, it's good," he said.

Ripa didn't let her minor mishap stop her from learning the rest of the choreography.

"So far I've torn my dress," she joked after nailing the steps down, to which Johnson replied, "That's what dance is all about."

The 52-year-old's style snafu on the talk show isn't the only thing to grab headlines. "Live" recently underwent major changes, as Consuelos replaced long-time co-host Ryan Seacrest, who announced his exit from the series in February.

Armed with a new title, "Live with Kelly and Mark," the couple made their debut as co-hosts on April 17, with Consuelos exclusively telling E! News about working alongside his wife.

"As a husband, I know exactly what not to do," Consuelos said. "The times I've co-hosted with her, there have been stories that when we were brushing our teeth getting ready in the morning, we were like, 'Should we talk about that? Let's do it!' So we do have discussions and there have been a couple like, ‘Yeah, we probably shouldn't talk about that. Let's leave that one out.'"

Ripa echoed similar sentiments.

"Mark has hosted the show many, many times with me," she said. "We've had our fair share of disagreements on the air. I can look at it from a very zoomed-out perspective. It's entertaining to watch married people argue on TV."