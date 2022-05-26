Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Will Release an Album of ‘Kellyoke' Covers — Here Are the Songs

The recording fans of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” have been clamoring for is finally on the way

By Ree Hines | TODAY

Kelly Clarkson.
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The best part of each episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” comes before the hitmaker-turned-host even sits down with her first guest.

It’s the opening segment of the talk show, dubbed “Kellyoke,” when Clarkson hits the stage and belts out a truncated cover of a song made famous by another musical great.

The performance always leaves viewers wanting more — and now, they’re about to get it.

On June 9, the 40-year-old singer is set to release a new EP called "Kellyoke," which will feature six full-length covers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kelly Clarkson teased her new EP with a bold red image.
Warner Music Group

On June 9, the 40-year-old singer is set to release a new EP called "Kellyoke," which will feature six full-length covers.

“Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," Clarkson explained in a press release for the recording. "Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!” 

Entertainment News

Shakira 2 hours ago

Spanish Court Dismisses Shakira Appeal in Tax Fraud Case

The Ellen DeGeneres Show 3 hours ago

Ellen DeGeneres Ends Daytime Show With Plea for Compassion

The past hits painstakingly picked for cover treatment on the EP are: Linda Ronstadt’s 1977 spin on the classic track “Blue Bayou,” The Weeknd’s 2018 single “Call Out My Name,” Billie Eilish’s 2021 single “Happier Than Ever,” Whitney Houston’s 1992 hit “Queen of the Night,” Shaed’s 2018 release “Trampoline” and Radiohead’s 1995 track “Fake Plastic Trees.”

The recording is sure to be a fan-pleaser. After all, each time “The Kelly Clarkson Show” drops a fresh cover performance on its YouTube channel, the comments are filled with requests for Clarkson to officially release her take on the full tunes.

“I feel like she should do full versions of these songs,” one person wrote in response to her recent cover of Joni Mitchell’s classic “River.” “No one has ever been listening to Kelly sing and thought, ‘I hope this only goes on for two minutes.’"

In response to her take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” another admirer wrote, “KELLY YOU NEED TO MAKE AN ALBUMS OF COVERS. Actually more like 100 albums of covers but that might be overwhelming so I will ask politely for you to please make just one.”

And now that she's done it?

In response to the release of Clarkson's first cover single from "Kellyoke" EP, "Happier Than Ever," one grateful fan raved, "I never thought she would give us full length covers! But she really is giving people what they always wanted!!!"

Related:

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Kelly ClarksonThe Kelly Clarkson Showcover songskaraokekellyoke
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us