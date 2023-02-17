Kellie Pickler's Husband Kyle Jacobs Dies by Apparent Suicide at 49

Kellie Pickler has suffered an unimaginable loss.

The country singer's husband, songwriter Kyle Jacobs, was found dead after an apparent suicide at her Tennessee home on Feb. 17, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department told E! News in a statement. He was 49.

Officers were called to Pickler's residence around 1:21 p.m. local time after she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to a bedroom/office upstairs, police said. "Mr. Jacobs' wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier," the statement noted, "did not see her husband, and began looking for him."

Per authorities, Jacobs' death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

E! News has reached out to Pickler's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

Pickler, 36, married Jacobs in a private Caribbean ceremony in 2011, more than five years after she competed on the fifth season of "American Idol." The couple starred on three seasons of their CMT reality show, "I Love Kellie Pickler," from 2015 to 2017.

The series documented Pickler and Jacobs' marriage as they juggled work and play. "We just do everything we can just to be real," Jacobs told Yahoo's BUILD series in 2017. "We love laughing through life. We love to do that, and that's what the show is. Our show is love and laughter."

Jacobs — who wrote songs for Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw—added at the time, "There's always stresses in life...and I think if you [and] especially with your significant other can laugh at a lot of it and laugh through it, then you're in a good spot."

In addition to songwriting, Jacobs held producer credits on hits like Lee Brice's "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "Drinking Class" and "Rumor."

Last year, Pickler told E! News that she doesn't consider herself a celebrity and enjoyed living a quieter life with Jacobs. "I clock in and I do my job and then I come home and I'm a wife," she said. "I hate the word celebrity. It dehumanizes people. I clock out of that world as quick as possible and I keep my feet on solid ground in the real world. I even have healthy boundaries with people that are in the business."

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

