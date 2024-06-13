Kel Mitchell says Dan Schneider once yelled ‘wild stuff'  at him on set

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kel Mitchell is revealing some of the not so good burger times.

The "All That" alum got candid about the difficulties he faced while filming the Nickelodeon classic, especially when it came to the issues he says he had with head writer Dan Schneider.

"You know I got to a point where it was some ups and downs within what was going on with the show," Mitchell told Keke Palmer on the June 11 episode of her "Baby, This is Keke Palmer," "and what was going on, just in life."

As the 45-year-old explained, the problems really came to a head when the original "All That" producers left to work on other projects, leaving Schneider in charge.

"Me and him kinda, like, bump heads a little bit," he continued, "because of the direction of how the characters were going."

Mitchell said he was not a fan of how Schneider was writing his "All That" characters and said the producer took issue when he tried to inject his own ideas into the mix.

"There was one point where he was upset," Mitchell explained, "because I was like, 'Well, let's try it you guys' way, I'll try it my way.'"

But he says the compromise didn't work, and instead led to a confrontation with Schneider.

"I remember we had--me and Dan--had a big argument. It was on set," Mitchell said, alleging that Dan took him into a closet for the duration. "And he closed the door and he just took off, yelling all this wild stuff."

Ultimately, Mitchell — who believes he was 18 or 19 years old at the time — said he walked away from the altercation, noting that they were either "going to fight or either I'm going to leave."

He added, "So, that's what I did. I left the situation."

E! News has reached out to Schneider for comment, but has not heard back.

Mitchell's statements arrive three months after the former Nickelodeon producer made headlines over accusations of toxic behaviors made against him in the Investigation Discovery docuseries "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV." Schneider has since apologized for his behavior, though he denies he was complicit in the abuse that went on and is currently suing the producers of the docuseries, alleging they portrayed him as a child sexual abuser.

"There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader," he said in a statement to E! News in May. "I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it. I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators."