Keke Palmer Reveals Baby Bump During ‘Saturday Night Live'

Pictured: Host Keke Palmer during Promos in Studio 8H
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Actress Keke Palmer confirmed internet rumors that she is pregnant during her monologue on "Saturday Night Live."

The "Nope" actress addressed her social media fans with an unveiling of her pregnant belly on the famous Studio 8H stage, saying, "I'm especially glad to be here though, because, there's some rumors going around."

"People have been in my comments, saying Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant," Palmer continued. "And, I want to set the record straight. I am."

Palmer then opened her coat to reveal her baby bump.

This is the first time the once child star is pregnant, and the sex of the baby has yet to be revealed.

Her pregnancy was addressed again later in the show, during a sketch with 'SNL' star Kenan Thomspon, where Palmer tries to tell Thompson he is the father.

