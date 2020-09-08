Keeping Up With the Kardashians

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Will End in 2021

The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: (L-R) Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend`Kim Kardashian the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Who do we keep up with now? After more than a decade, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” will be ending its run next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye" to the reality show, Kim Kardashian and other members of the extended Kardashian-Jenner family said in a statement Tuesday.

"We’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey,” the family said on social media, without further explanation about the move.

The show's home, the E! network, said it's a delayed farewell. The new season begins Sept. 17, with the final season to air in 2021.

The series, which debuted in October 2007, begat 12 spin-offs, including “Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami" and “Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian."

