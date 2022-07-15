Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Relatable Mom Photo of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger's got her hands full, quite literally!

"The Gift of Forgiveness" author posted a relatable mom moment on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself carrying her and Chris Pratt's daughters. The sweet image captured Schwarzenegger holding onto 23-month-old Lyla on her hip, while Eloise, 2 months, was sitting snug inside a baby carrier. Schwarzenegger was all smiles and dressed effortlessly in a camouflage jacket and chic black sunglasses.

"2 under 2 vibes," the 32-year-old captioned the July 15 Instagram. "Posted some of my must have mommy and baby goodies in stories that I have been loving this time around!"

Schwarzenegger followers shared heartwarming comments, with many noting that they could totally relate.

"I know this feeling!!" one fan responded, to which another replied, "I had 3 under 3 at one point. It was ROUGH."

Pratt, on the other, hand took a moment to compliment his wife's good looks. "Hot Momma [fire emojis]," he wrote.

The couple, who continue to not publicly show their daughters' faces for privacy reasons, have offered glimpses into their family life.

Just last month, Pratt told E! News how Lyla was embracing her big sister role.

"I am now a father of three," the actor, who shares 9-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris, exclusively told E! News at a junket for his series "The Terminal List." "I'm girl dad 2.0. My oldest daughter is adjusting very well to being a big sister."

"At first she was kind of like, 'So, what the deal with that thing? What up with that? Look at me,'" Pratt explained, adding, "And now, she's very much embraced the idea. She constantly wants to hold her sister, and she's just very, very sweet."

"The Guardians of the Galaxy" actor continued, "That's the stuff that's important. It's the stuff that life is made of, and I feel incredibly blessed and filled with joy."