Katharine McPhee and David Foster's 2-year-old son shows off ‘insane' drums performance — and the internet is buzzing

Katharine McPhee Foster and David Foster's son has some amazing skills.

On Jan. 5, Foster took to Instagram to share a sweet video of their 2-year-old son, Rennie, playing the drums on his red drum set that had his name on the front.

While grooving along to Michael Jackson’s 1979 hit song “Rock With You,” Rennie could be seen playing the drums on beat while he did a few impressive iterations throughout the tune.

However, the best part of the video probably had to be the way Foster was looking at his kid.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In the clip, the proud father bopped his head a few times when he watched Rennie showcase his skills for him in what appeared to be a playroom.

The 16-time Grammy-award-winning composer captioned the clip, “Drumming into the new year #still2yearsold.”

McPhee Foster took to the comment section, along with a number of other musical icons, sharing a mind-blown emoji.

Charlie Puth wrote, “WHAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“I still can’t believe him!” Kristin Chenoweth commented.

“This is so far beyond amazing,” Erin Stonestreet wrote, while Jon Lovitz commented, “Are you kidding me???? That’s insane!!!!! I’m blown away! He’s a prodigy!!!!”

However, this wasn't the first time that David Foster shared a video of Rennie's impressive drumming skills.

In June 2023, the dad of six posted a video of Rennie playing the drums barefoot on a blue drum set.

“PROGRESS!! 2yrs 3mon,” he penned in the caption, and fans were impressed.

“How does this even happen? Are there lessons involved? When my son was 2 he took a class where we sat in a circle and banged sticks together. Lol,” one person wrote.

“Very impressive and he’s definitely unusually talented. But what’s it like for you and Kat listening to drums all day?” another asked, adding the crying-laughing and face palm emoji.

Foster and McPhee Foster, who were married in 2019, welcomed Rennie in February 2021.

After the birth of his son at age 72, Foster then spoke to People about the life lessons that he plans on giving his son.

“I think that I can offer one thing to Rennie even though I won’t be around when he’s 50 or 40 even, or 30 maybe,” he said. “I think I can offer him wisdom from my 72 years on the planet. And maybe that’s not a bad trade-off. I hope so.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: