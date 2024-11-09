Kate Middleton makes rare appearance with royal family at festival

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Middleton and Prince William are paying their respects together.

The Prince and Princess of Wales — who share kids Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — attended the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall in London Nov. 9 alongside King Charles III.

For the ceremony, which comes two months after Middleton shared that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment, she wore a black dress coat with a red poppy pin — a symbol of support for their Armed Forces and veterans. Her husband of 13 years arrived for the event that honors the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces in a navy suit with a red poppy pin, as well.

The traditions will continue into Nov. 10 as Middleton will take part in the royals’ annual attendance to pay their respects at The Cenotaph war memorial.

Since finishing treatment for cancer, Middleton has slowly eased back into her public engagements. Last month, the couple paid their respects to the Southport, U.K., community after three girls were fatally stabbed and 10 were critically injured outside a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event in July.

Despite only recently completing her treatment, Middleton previously made rare public appearances since sharing her cancer diagnosis in March.

In June, she attended Trooping the Colour alongside the whole royal family, joined Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon the following month, and then stepped out with her family for Sunday service in the Scottish village of Crathie in September.

And the Prince of Wales couldn't help but gush over the 42-year-old's resilience amid an unimaginably difficult year.

"I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," he told reporters during his visit to Cape Town, South Africa Nov. 7, per the BBC. "But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

And through the ups and downs, he previously emphasized that she's on the mend.

"She's doing really well," William, 42, told Sky News Nov. 6. "She's been amazing this whole year, and I know she'll be really keen to see tonight be a success."

