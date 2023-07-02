Karol G breaks attendance record on the Today Show

Multi-platinum global recording artist Karol G (Carolina Giraldo) performed live on the “Today Show” and she did it in true ‘Bichota Style’.

According to NYPD the Colombian reggaeton superstar broke an all-time attendance record on Friday (June 30) by gathering over 15,000 fans during her live performance outside the NBC Studios in New York City as part of the Today Show’s summer Citi Concert Series.

Hundreds of fans camped overnight to get a chance at spot to see their favorite singer’s first-ever performance on the Today Show.

Thank you to this record-breaking crowd out on the TODAY Plaza for joining us with so much love and energy for @karolg — we truly had the best time! 🌼😁💗💿🌈



📸: Tyler Essary pic.twitter.com/i01H4KFzdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 30, 2023

The singer performed many of her songs from her recent album “Mañana Será Bonito” (Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful) such as “Mientras Me Curo del Cora” (While I Heal from My Heart), “Tus Gafitas” (Your Glasses) and the Shakira Collab “TQG” that has become her summer anthem.

But that’s not the only record Karol G broke this year, she recently broke another record by becoming the first female in history to score a #1 album in the U.S with an album recorded entirely in Spanish.

The singer’s “Mañana Será Bonito” album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with nearly one hundred thousand copies sold.

Karol, becomes the only second artist in history to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with an all-Spanish album. By reaching this feat she becomes the first woman and the first Colombian to place a Spanish-language album at No. 1.

Congratulations to Karol G!