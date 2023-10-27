Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins months after welcoming baby no. 5

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Kailyn Lowry is feeling twice the joy.

Three months after confirming she privately welcomed her fifth baby (her first with boyfriend Elijah Scott), the "Teen Mom" alum shared they're now expecting twins.

For the 31-year-old, a recent trip to Thailand without her boyfriend — with whom shares baby boy Rio — served as the first hint.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left," Lowry told TikToker Allison Kuch — who is also currently expecting — during the Oct. 27 episode of her "Barely Famous" podcast, "and I had no idea."

As Lowry explained to the social media star, who also coincidentally visited the same destination around the same time, "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."

The MTV alum went on to note that she would welcome two new additions in the near future, opening up about previously using ovulation tools.

"I mean, this is my sixth pregnancy, six and seven for me," the reality star — who also shares son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez — explained. "And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually — like I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window."

Lowry's announcement comes exactly two weeks after she opened up about her latest chapter of motherhood, reflecting on keeping details about welcoming baby Rio away from the public eye.

"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms," she told "People" Oct. 13, "and kind of share what information I wanted to share."

That said, those closest to the couple "all obviously knew," which meant that the pair were able to enjoy an "incredible" low-key baby shower to celebrate their son.