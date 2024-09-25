Julie Chrisley issues apology before 7-year prison sentence is upheld

Originally appeared on E! Online

Julie Chrisley will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star—who is serving time for her 2022 conviction of tax evasion and bank fraud—appeared in an Atlanta courtroom Sept. 25 for a hearing, where a judge upheld her 84-month (seven-year) prison sentence, multiple outlets report.

E! News has reached out to Julie's team for comment and has not heard back.

Prior to being resentenced, per People, the 51-year-old issued a tearful apology, both to the court for her actions and to her and Todd Chrisley's children—including Chase Chrisley, 28, Savannah Chrisley, 27, and Grayson Chrisley, 18—for having to deal with the fallout.

(Todd is serving 12 years behind bars for his own tax evasion and bank fraud convictions.)

Back in June, Julie’s legal journey took a turn when her seven-year prison sentence in Kentucky was overturned by a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, who ruled the judge in the 2022 trial miscalculated the reality TV star’s sentence.

Per documents obtained by E! News at the time, while the panel upheld the convictions of Julie, Todd and their accountant Peter Tarantino, they decided that there wasn’t enough evidence to support the ruling that Julie was involved in the entirety of the bank fraud scheme.

"The district court did not identify the evidence it relied on to hold Julie accountable for losses incurred before 2007, and we cannot independently find it in the record," the judges said in their June 21 ruling. "So we vacate Julie's sentence and remand solely for the district court to make the factual findings and calculations necessary to determine loss, restitution, and forfeiture as to Julie and to resentence her accordingly."

The case was then handed to the lower court—the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia—where the judge decided Sept. 25 not to adjust Julie's sentencing per the new ruling.

Julie's kids Chase and Savannah were in the courtroom to support their mom at the resentencing.

A day earlier, Savannah shared her fears over the hearing.

“Lord knows, I am so ready to have my mom at home. The past few weeks have been rough, very rough,” she admitted on the Sept. 24 episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. “I am not purposefully withholding information. There is so much fear in my life right now pertaining to my mom’s resentencing on the 25th, that I don’t know what to do. And I don’t want to jeopardize her freedom because of things that I say.”