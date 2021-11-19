Julia Stiles Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook

Julia Stiles is going to be a mother of two!

On Thursday, Nov. 18, the "Save the Last Dance" actress attended the premiere of her upcoming movie, "Humans," where she debuted her baby bump. The 40-year-old actress cradled her stomach in a black turtleneck dress, which highlighted the star's glowing skin.

Stiles' rep later confirmed to E! News that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Preston J. Cook early next year.

The actress hasn't discussed her pregnancy on social media, though she sparked some speculation when she promoted the podcast Dear Doula on her Instagram in October. Stiles captioned a brief teaser, "OMG this is so great. Parents, you need this. Even if you don't have kids, you may just want to listen to Brandi's voice."

The "10 Things I Hate About You" star is private when it comes to her life at home, but she's said that becoming a mother to her son, Strummer Cook, has made her a better actress.

"One of the most remarkable things is that, in many ways, having my attention focused on my son has made me a better actress because I don't come home every night dwelling on every little scene, every little line, and obsessing over my work," she previously told People.

That being said, Stiles told the Mom Brain podcast hosts, Daphne Oz and Hilaria Baldwin, that she will always prioritize her son. "Strummer so far is very adaptable," she explained. "But I don't think that I would take a job that would take me away from him."

As for her marriage to Cook, Stiles is open about the unexpected path their relationship took when they eloped in September 2017. She captioned a photo of their Seattle nuptials, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?"

The pair went on to welcome little Strummer a month later. They announced his arrival on Instagram by sharing a photo of his tiny hand, with the caption, "Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives."