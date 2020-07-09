Joy Reid to Host ‘The ReidOut' Weeknights on MSNBC

Joy Reid, an MSNBC political analyst and weekend host, has been tapped to lead the 7 p.m. weeknight hour, the network said Thursday.

Reid's new Washington-based show, “The ReidOut,” will debut July 20. It will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers and cover the political issues of the day, drawing from Reid’s experience of covering the intersection of race, justice and culture.

Reid, one of the network's most prominent Black on-air personalities, will take the time slot previously occupied by Chris Matthews, who announced his retirement in March after a series of events that resulted in criticism of his statements about Bernie Sanders, Black lawmakers and comments he had made to female journalists and coworkers.

Reid has guest-hosted for several shows on MSNBC, which like NBC News and this station, is owned by NBCUniversal.

