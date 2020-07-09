Joy Reid

Joy Reid to Host ‘The ReidOut' Weeknights on MSNBC

The show will debut on July 20 and will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers and cover the political issues of the day

In this July 17, 2016, file photo, Joy-Ann Reid, host of "AM Joy," appears on "Meet the Press" in Cleveland, OH.
Joy Reid, an MSNBC political analyst and weekend host, has been tapped to lead the 7 p.m. weeknight hour, the network said Thursday.

Reid's new Washington-based show, “The ReidOut,” will debut July 20. It will feature one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers and cover the political issues of the day, drawing from Reid’s experience of covering the intersection of race, justice and culture.

Reid, one of the network's most prominent Black on-air personalities, will take the time slot previously occupied by Chris Matthews, who announced his retirement in March after a series of events that resulted in criticism of his statements about Bernie SandersBlack lawmakers and comments he had made to female journalists and coworkers.

Reid has guest-hosted for several shows on MSNBC, which like NBC News and this station, is owned by NBCUniversal.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

