Jonathan Goodwin

Jonathan Goodwin Hospitalized After Accident During ‘America's Got Talent' Rehearsal

A show spokesperson said Goodwin was injured while performing his act

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Live Semi-Finals 1" Episode: 1119 -- Pictured: (l-r) Nick Cannon, "Illusionists" Jonathan Goodwin --
Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured Thursday night while practicing for a segment of "America's Got Talent: Extreme," the television show said Friday.

"During a rehearsal last evening for 'America’s Got Talent: Extreme,' an accident occurred in which escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured while performing his act," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition."

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Jonathan GoodwinAmerica's Got Talent
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us