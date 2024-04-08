JoJo Siwa reveals she spent $50,000 on this cosmetic procedure

Originally appeared on E! Online

JoJo Siwa isn't shy about sharing every aspect of her life.

In fact, the "Dance Moms" alum is candid on just about everything, including how much she spent on getting her veneers done.

When asked on the red carpet at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards what the most expensive she's wearing was, the 20-year-old said, "My teeth," joking with Buzzfeed, "These mother------ cost me 50 grand."

And Siwa has talked about her veneers before, telling fans during a 2023 livestream that the reason her teeth looked so white was because she "picked out the whitest color."

The veneers are just one part of Siwa's new adult era since ditching her signature ponytail in 2022. More recently, Siwa teased that her new projects might not be suitable for children, writing on Instagram in March that it "may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers."

And while the "So You Think You Can Dance" judge got some criticism after debuting her more mature style at the iHeartradio Music Awards April 1, she's not letting it get to her.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," she told E! News on the red carpet. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

And instead of focusing on the negativity, Siwa is focusing on the validation she's gotten from those she respects, including fellow singers Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor.

"The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, 'Wait, actually what I'm doing is right,'" Siwa said, "is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right. It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"

And some of Siwa's greatest support has come from her former "Dance Moms" instructor, Abby Lee Miller, who said she doesn't understand why people are "making such a big deal about her rebranding" in the music video for her new single, "Karma."

"It's JoJo with paint on her face and a fabulous costume," the choreographer said in an April 5 TikTok video. "It used to be stars and rainbows and pink and lavender and turquoise, and now it's black."

"It's still her doing incredible dancing," she continued, adding that she "loved it all."

