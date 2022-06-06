Johnny Depp Joins TikTok Amid Amber Heard Trial Win

Johnny Depp has joined TikTok, expanding his social media footprint amid his victory in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As of June 6, the 58-year-old has amassed more than 800,000 followers on the verified account @JohnnyDepp. Despite his large following, Depp has yet to post a video or follow anyone on the social media platform, though his account's bio does read: "Occasional Thespian."

Depp previously used his official accounts on Instagram and Facebook to share his reaction to winning his legal battle with Heard, who he sued for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which the Aquaman actress described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Heard never mentioned Depp by name in the essay, his attorneys previously contended in court documents that she "concocted the story in hopes of generating positive publicity and to advance her career."

After a jury in Virginia found that Heard was liable of defaming Depp on June 1, the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor said in a statement posted to his social media accounts: "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed."

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," shared Depp, who was in the U.K. for work obligations when the verdict was read. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

A jury in Virginia awarded Depp $15 million in damages, though the judge presiding over the case later reduced punitive damages to the state's legal limit of $350,000--making the total damages awarded almost $10.4 million. Heard, who previously filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp over an alleged "online smear campaign," was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, recently said that her client "absolutely" plans to appeal the jury's verdict.

"She has some excellent grounds for it," Bredehoft told Today on June 2. "There was so much evidence that did not come in."