John Krasinski Surprises COVID-19 Unit at Boston Hospital With Red Sox Tickets for Life

Like baseball fans across the country, the health care staff at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston are dealing with the void during an unusual spring season. But John Krasinski has some good news for them.

The Newton native on Sunday released the third episode of his YouTube series "Some Good News," a newscast focusing on all of the good things happening around the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest episode, Krasinski teamed up with the Boston Red Sox to present his "hometown healthcare heroes" with a series of surprises.

"I know we are all missing baseball season, but that doesn't mean that I can't bring baseball to you," Krasinski said, introducing Beth Israel's COVID-19 unit to a special guest: former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.

To thank the hospital staff for everything they are doing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Big Papi said the Red Sox would be donating to Beth Israel and its employees a lifetime surprise: four tickets "for life."

But the surprises weren't over. Krasinski had "the most sanitized duck boat in America" take Beth Israel's staff for a tour of the city, stopping at Fenway Park.

"This place is yours," Krasinski announced to the COVID-19 unit. "The most special place in Boston has just opened up to the most special people in Boston."

The staff took to the field and watched the Jumbotron, which showed "thank you" videos from Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker and members of the Red Sox team.

Finally, Fenway had its first pitch of the 2020 MLB season, thrown by Beth Israel's COVID-19 unit.