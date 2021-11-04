‘Joe Millionaire' Is Back With an Unexpected Twist

This news makes us feel like a million bucks.

In the original incarnation of Fox's 2003 reality show "Joe Millionaire," women competed for the affection of a man they thought was worth megabucks--but wasn't. Now the network is reviving the short-lived yet beloved series after almost two decades. The reboot, "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer," will feature 20 female contestants who will vie for two men, one of whom is a millionaire. The other is just a normal guy, but hey, we're sure he has a great personality.

In the first promo for the reboot, which will air in January 2022, the host announces, "One of these men is worth over 10 million dollars, the other is not," he says. "Who is who?"

Well, as one of the contestants says, "Let the games begin!"

The 20 women will date both of the men without knowing which one is rich. "As love connections are made and each guy finds his perfect match," says the network's description of the show, "the women must ask themselves what is more important... love or money?"

Are these women here for the right reasons? Wait, wrong show.

Back in 2003, we were introduced to the first "millionaire," Evan Marriott, who the women were told had inherited millions of dollars. He was actually a construction worker and part-time model.

Here's where it got good: Any women who decided to stay with Evan despite his lack of wealth were surprised with a $1 million check.

Contestant Zora Andrich stayed with him and the couple split the money. Though the pair didn't last, they each walked away with half a million dollars so, we'll consider it a wash.

When "Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer" premieres in January 2022, find out which women came for love and which came for their bank statements.