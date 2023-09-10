Joe Jonas makes plea to fans amid Sophie Turner divorce

Originally appeared on E! Online

As he navigates his split from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas doesn't want anyone to believe any rumors involving him that may be burnin' up the internet.

On Sept. 9, four days after he filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage, the singer took a few minutes to share his feelings onstage at the Jonas Brothers' concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"It's been a crazy week," Jonas, who did not wear a wedding ring, told the crowd, who cheered, as seen in TikTok videos.

"I just want to say, look, if you don't hear it from these lips," he continued, pointing at his lips, "don't believe it. OK? Thank you everyone for the love and support to me and my family."

The 34-year-old then performed the band's 2019 song "Hesitate," which he had written for Turner, 27. The ballad contains lyrics such as "Don't you ever say goodbye / Cross my heart, and you can keep, keep, keep mine," as well as "Time, time only heals if we work through it now / I promise we'll figure this out."

In the 2020 Amazon Prime Video Jonas Brothers concert documentary "Happiness Continues," Jonas said, "'Hesitate' is a song I wrote. It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie."

He added, "For me, it takes me to a whole different universe. I'm seeing her walk down the aisle again every time I close my eyes."

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner, with whom he shares daughters Willa, 3, and another daughter, 14 months, identified in the court papers by her initials, D.J. In his filing, the singer asked for "shared parental responsibility" and said a "parenting plan should be established" for their kids.

Jonas also asked the court to uphold a prenuptial agreement he and Turner established in April 2019, the month before they wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas and two months before they tied the knot in a larger wedding in France.

A day after Jonas filed for divorce, he and Turner issued a joint statement on Instagram, which read, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

